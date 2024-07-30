Senate passes legislation aimed to protect children online

WASHINGTON (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting children online.

According to CNN, the vote was 91-to-3, with Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT) voting against the legislation.

The Senate bill's passage comes during a heated national debate about the effect of social media on kids.

It's not yet clear if the legislation will be taken up in the House, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled an openness to it.

The legislative package is made up of two key bills.

The "Kids Online Safety Act" requires platforms to provide safeguards for minors. That includes restricting access to minors' personal data and giving parents tools to supervise kids' usage.

Meanwhile, the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act amends the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998. It strengthens protections relating to the online collection, use, and disclosure of personal information of children and teens.