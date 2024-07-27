Crash near Gila Bend exit off Interstate 8

UPDATE (12:39 PM): According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), the crash was a "one-vehicle rollover, blocking the exit ramp on EB I-8/MP 115."

AZDPS says the crash was reported at around 6:35am and no injuries have been reported.

AZDPS also says the vehicle was reported to be an "Amazon semi-truck and trailer."

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was a crash at the Gila Bend exit off of Interstate 8 (I-8), on the west side of town.

According to sources, the crash happened Saturday morning, off the main exit heading east into Gila Bend, off of I-8.

We reached out to authorities in the area, but they did not provide any information or updates regarding the crash at this time.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.