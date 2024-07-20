White House physician provides update on POTUS after testing positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, has released a new letter on the president's condition as he recovers from COVID.

According to Dr. O'Connor, President Biden has completed his sixth dose of Paxlovid, a pill taken to treat COVID-19 and stop symptoms from worsening.

He also shared that the president continues to experience "loose, non productive cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve steadily."

The doctor confirmed that President Biden has the KP.2.3 variant, which accounts for approximately 33% of new infections in the United States, according to the CDC.