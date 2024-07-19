Skip to Content
Doctors for President Biden provide update on his health after testing positive for COVID

By
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:29 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden still has COVID symptoms, but he's improving. That's according to his doctor who said Friday that the president has completed his fourth dose of Paxlovid.

Video shows the president Thursday when he arrived in Delaware on Air Force One, just hours after he was diagnosed with COVID.

In a statement released by the White House on Friday, his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said the president has a loose cough and hoarseness, but his lungs remain clear.

The doctor says he's tolerating treatment well and is continuing to do the work of the American people.

