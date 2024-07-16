New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez found guilty

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A New York jury has found Senator Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Democrat was convicted of 16 counts, including bribery, extortion, and wire fraud.

Menendez was also found guilty of obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent.

Two of Menendez's co-defendants were also found guilty on all counts for their roles in the scheme which took place over the course of years.

Menendez allegedly received gold bars, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a Mercedes-Benz Convertible and other bribes in exchange for his influence.

Prosecutors accused the senator of taking bribes to advance Egyptian military interests and secure investments from Qatari officials.

He now faces a maximum of 222 years in prison. A sentencing date has been set for October 29.

Menendez's wife Nadine also faces charges in the case. She has pleaded not guilty, but a judge has indefinitely delayed the trial after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Following the guilty verdict, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Menendez to resign.