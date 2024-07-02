Sentencing for former President Trump delayed

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has had his sentencing date postponed to September of this year.

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan delayed the sentencing date for Trump in his criminal hush money case after he was previously set to be sentenced on July 11.

The former president was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a case centered on a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's defense team sought to challenge the guilty verdict after the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents are entitled to "presumptive immunity" for all official acts they performed in office.

Prosecutors in the case said, earlier in the day, that they won't oppose delaying the former president's sentencing.

Now, the criminal sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 18, less than two months before the November 5 presidential election.

Judge Merchan also granted a request by Trump's attorneys to file a motion seeking to overturn his guilty verdict. The defense will have until July 10 to file the motion.