Bill Anders, astronaut who took “Earthrise” photo, dies in plane crash

WARNING: Video of the crash is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - William "Bill" Anders, an astronaut who was one of the first three people to orbit the moon, and who took the famous "Earthrise" photo, died Friday after a small plane he was in crashed in the water north of Seattle, according to NASA, local officials and his family.

A retired U.S. Air Force Major General and astronaut, Bill Anders lived a lifetime by the time he was 40, long before he settled in Anacortes, Washington.

"These are not just American heroes. Now, space is becoming somewhat routine, and I think we have a lot of people...who have forgotten the role people like Bill Anders played," said John Nance, an aviation analyst.

Nance had dinner with Anders a few years back, and he was among the many saddened by Anders' death.

"He will be missed"

Witnesses watched as he crashed his post-World War II training plane into the San Juan.

"It looked like something right out of a movie or special effects, with the large explosion and flames and everything," said Philip Person, a crash witness.

Anders' body was recovered near Jones Island.

In a statement, the Anders family said, "The family is devastated. He was a great pilot. He will be missed."

Vowed to keep living his way

"In looking at the video, I don't think he had any control on the way down. He was the type of guy who knew everything you need to know to be able to fly an airplane like that and get out of problems. But this type of airplane doesn't present you with many, so it's a shame we will never know for sure what happened." John Nance, aviation analyst

Nance said that type of plane does not have a voice recorder.

54 years ago, Nance watched with the rest of the country as Anders and two others became the first men to orbit the moon on Apollo 8. Anders snapped the iconic "Earthrise" photo.

Two years ago, he said the photo kickstarted the environmental movement. He also vowed to keep living his way saying, "I'll keep flying as long as I can crawl in the airplane."

Anders was 90-years-old.