Calexico man arrested for assault of a police officer and possession of fentanyl

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man after he was released from the hospital on Friday.

In a press release, CPD responded to the area of Paulin Avenue, near Fito's Cafe, at around 3:30am after responding to reports of a man lying in the parking lot near the cafe.

Upon arrival, CPD says the man appeared to be asleep and they attempted to wake him up. After that, the man jumped and attacked one of the officers and a fight ensued.

CPD says while the officers tried to restrain him, the man grabbed one of the officers' taser and the holster carrying said officer's firearm. Soon after, officers took control and took the man into custody for the following charges:

Resisting with violence.

Assaulting a police officer.

Possession of a controlled substance: Fentanyl.

Following the attack, both the man and the officers were injured and were taken to a local hospital to be treated, CPD says.

The man was released from the hospital pending criminal charges, according to CPD.