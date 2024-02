YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is on scene after they responded to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

According to YCSO, the crash occurred in the area of Avenue 6E and Araby Road on Highway 95.

YCSO says to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.