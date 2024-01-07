FBI captures three fugitives who participated in the January 6 riots

GROVELAND, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At a ranch in Lake County, Florida, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) captured three fugitives accused in participating in the January 6 riots.

Saturday was the third anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Early Saturday morning, Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were taken into custody by the FBI.

Pollock had been on the run since the summer of 2021 when he was indicted along with his sister, Olivia. Olivia and Hutchinson failed to show up to their trials in 2023.

According to the FBI Tampa Field Office, the FBI executed three federal arrest warrants Saturday morning and took the three suspects into custody in Groveland. All three are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ocala, Florida Monday.

Pollack is accused by federal authorities of helping breach a barricade and assaulting officers, grabbing an officer by the waist and pulling him down the stairs, punching another officer in the face and stealing another officer's police shield.

Late last week, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, Matthew Graves, said that "scores" of new cases related to the January 6 riot are on the way.