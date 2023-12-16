Dog responsible for Wellton man’s death found dead

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) found a dog responsible for a Wellton man's death dead.

In a press release, on Friday, December 15, at around 8:30am, YCSO says they responded to the area of S. Avenue 33E, near E. Mohawk Canal, where they found a 59-year-old man dead.

YCSO says the investigation revealed that the victim was attacked on Thursday night by a dog, which lead the victim to suffer fatal injuries. YCSO also says they do not know why the dog attacked him.

At the time, YCSO said the dog, described as a male, grey and white spotted Pitbull, weighing 100 pounds, was at large.

However, YCSO says the dog was located, but was found dead after the dog ran into traffic on Interstate 8, near milepost 35.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.