One person dead, three people injured in Washington D.C. funeral home shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Washington, D.C. say one person died and three others have been shot outside a funeral home Tuesday.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Metropolitan Chief Robert Contee said three people have been taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the funeral was letting out shortly after noon when shots rang out. A police officer who was in the area rendered aid to the shooting victims.

"It's unfortunate that someone would be so brazen to do such an act, let alone at a funeral. I mean. I mean, how low can you be of a human being to target other people out of a funeral? My goal is to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to track the person or persons responsible down, and we're asking for the community's help in that space," Contee spoke.

Contee said it appears that several people on the block were targeted on the sidewalk after the funeral but didn’t know why.

When asked if the suspect was in a vehicle, driving by, or on foot, Contee said "We don't know at this time. We're still working through to try to figure that out."