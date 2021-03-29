Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: Rollover wreck blocks traffic along Avenue B

Four-vehicle crash blocking northbound lanes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A multi-car crash is blocking traffic along Avenue B at 28th Street.

The crash happened just after four Monday afternoon. Four vehicles were involved, including one car that wound up on its roof.

The Yuma Police Department is on scene. However, no word yet on the number of people injured, the extent of their injuries, or the cause of the crash.

KYMA.com will bring you more details on this developing story as they become available.

