Aggravated assault near 4th Avenue escalates into homicide

Alleged bar brawl quickly gets out of hand

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a call regarding aggravated assault Saturday at about 12:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. 4th Avenue.

Officers located two shooting victims amidst the scuffle. A 36-year-old male was pronounced deceased on-scene. The second victim. a 32-year-old female was identified with life-threatening injuries. She was immediately transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and flown to a hospital near Phoenix for additional treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.