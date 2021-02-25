BREAKING NEWS: One dead after crash on US 95 – highway remains closed

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead after a six-car pileup on U.S. Highway 95 near 12E.

The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) tells KYMA.com the crash happened in the southbound lanes, near mile marker 36, just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Troopers say it involved six vehicles. However, they have not released details on the wreck's cause, or the circumstances surrounding it.

Troopers do tell us paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. They say three others were airlifted to the hospital for treatment. No word yet on their conditions.

KYMA.com will continue to monitor this developing story and bring you new details as they become available.