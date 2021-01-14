BREAKING NEWS: Brush fire reported near Winterhaven

Breaking News

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New details now on a brushfire burning in Winterhaven.

KYMA.com has learned the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and crews from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma are currently on scene.

Witnesses tell us the flames are burning in a wooded area near some mobile homes.

Look for livestream updates from CBS 13's Cody Lee.

_________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire has been reported along the Yuma Main Canal in Winterhaven. Early reports indicate the flames are currently threatening some structures. CBS 13's Cody Lee is currently on the scene. Stay with KYMA.com for updates on this developing story.

Photos from the scene: