Migrant captured by Border Patrol agents

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector announced the capture of a migrant last week.

In a post to social media, Border Patrol says the migrant, 45-year-old Luis Reyes Beltran Cardenas, was one of three migrants from Mexico "arrested by agents in the desert east of Yuma."

Border Patrol says Cardenas was "previously removed from the U.S." in November of 2023 after he served "approximately five years in prison following his conviction for narcotic drug possession for transport and/or sale."

"He faces charges for illegal entry of a removed alien before he is sent back to Mexico," Border Patrol adds.