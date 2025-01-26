Skip to Content
Border Security

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector deports migrants

today at 9:54 AM
Published 10:16 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector has deported several migrants last week.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the images show several individuals in shackles being boarded onto a plane.

KYMA reached out to Border Patrol for details on their destination and the number of deportations last week, but are still waiting to hear back.

While it's unclear where they are being sent, the photos raise questions about the deportation process in Yuma.

Border Patrol has not yet responded to our inquiries, but we're awaiting more details, and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

