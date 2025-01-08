Skip to Content
Mexico launching app to alert relatives if citizens are detained in US

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -  The Mexican Government has announced that they will be launching an application this month so Mexican citizens are able to alert family members or the nearest consulate of immigration enforcement actions that may be happening to them. 

Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente announced this app a couple of weeks ago ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming Presidency. 

"The President has also instructed us to focus on direct community engagement, which we have already begun. I have personally attended several open meetings where the key message is to tell our fellow citizens that they are not alone and will not be alone," Fuente stated in a press release.

