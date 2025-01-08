Mexicali setting up temporary shelters in case of mass deportations under Trump

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY/ T3) - Seven temporary shelters will be set up in Baja California as Mexico gets ready for possible mass deportations from the U.S., which were promised under incoming president Donald Trump.

Two of the shelters will be in Mexicali.

There are already several migrant shelters in the city that are mainly running off of donations.

They're also preparing for mass deportations.

“We have been limited in support. Now we are looking for this support, because this problem has been going on for many years and this is where civil associations help," said Santiago Raygoza, Director of Shelter Associations.

The locations of the new temporary shelters will be announced by the state government on January 13.