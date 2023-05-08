Governor Hobbs announces Title 42 preparedness approach

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona), Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Sheriff Chris Nanos, Representative Mariana Sandoval (D-Arizona), DPS Director Jeffrey Glover, and DEMA-EM Director Allen Clark met at the State Capitol to speak about how they are preparing for the end of Title 42.

Governor Hobbs said the state of Arizona stands ready to assist border communities and non-governmental organizations in any way they can.

Hobbs said when she took office, she prioritized visiting the border and meeting with leaders on the ground.

Mayor of Yuma Doug Nicholls said the federal government leadership has failed to make good on this national issue.

He says time and time again, communities like Yuma step up to do great things and make sure people are taken care of, but this task will be too great. Greater than anything Yuma has seen in the past.

Nicholls says the influx has already begun.

About a month ago there were about 300 people a day crossing the border in the Yuma Sector.

Two weeks after that there were 600, yesterday we had 1,000 people and this morning at 8 a.m. there were already 500 people that have crossed into the Yuma Sector.

We will continue with team border coverage throughout the week as Title 42 comes to a close.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight.