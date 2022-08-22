Shipping container wall nears completion

3 out of the 4 Morelos Dam gaps are completed - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps.

The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma.

A majority of the gaps by the Morelos Dam are now complete.

With just one more to go.

Construction at the two gaps closest to the dam is complete.

While not many migrants have crossed by the dam since construction began, the work is not stopping illegal crossings altogether.

The shipping containers act more as a funnel to migrant traffic, as 5 miles to the south, they continue to cross the border at the un-walled Cocopah Reservation.

Migrants here saying they knew where to go from word of mouth.

“My cousins crossed here and they spread the word about where to go. In Peru things are very difficult," Santiago said.

“My friend came here before, we are leaving the same situation," Llorando said.

Santiago says he’s heading to Atlanta, while Llorando says he's going to New York.

Just two of the nearly one million asylum seekers who have been released into the United States this fiscal year, hoping it brings a better life.

“In America there is a better life, and dreams. I hope I can help my family,” Santiago said.