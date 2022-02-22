Agents rescue lost migrant from Jacumba Wilderness

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents found an undocumented immigrant near Ocotillo.

On Sunday night, agents were informed by El Centro Sector Dispatch about a person lost in the Jacumba Wilderness and were given his last known GPS location.

At about 9:55 p.m., the person was found about 10 miles north of the United States/ Mexico border.

They did not need medical help and was later found to not have the right documentation to be in the U.S. legally.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have been able to rescue 108 people since October, 2021.

Updates about these Border Patrol agents can be found through their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.