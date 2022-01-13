Large group of migrants, stash of weapons found by agents in Yuma

Agents investigate to discover more migrants and weapons

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made multiple arrests involving United States citizens and a large group of migrants, along with discovering a stash of weapons.

At about 6:10 p.m., agents discovered a suspicious Chevrolet Tahoe in a Yuma area which is known to be used by undocumented immigrants.

A certain industrial rail yard is often used for migrants to board trains and remain undetected while traveling north.

While investigating the area, agents found 13 undocumented immigrants and attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle fled to end the pursuit.

About an hour later at 7:20 p.m., agents were able to locate the vehicle at a house where four individuals were exiting.

Upon further investigation, agents detained them and discovered three others inside the home with one being a migrant and another a Mexican citizen with a Border Crossing Card.

The house also contained a stash of weapons which included an AK-47, AR-15 rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and more ammunition.

In total, 14 migrants, five U.S. citizens and a Mexican citizen with a card were arrested and processed.