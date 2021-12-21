Two arrested for attempting to smuggle $80K worth of narcotics

Narcotics discovered in several areas of a vehicle

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two individuals were arrested recently for being in possession of fentanyl and heroin.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents noticed a vehicle approaching the Highway 86 checkpoint at about 7:30 p.m. and lead the car to secondary inspection.

A K-9 team alerted the agents to the vehicle, where bundles were found in an ice chest.

The bundles contained small packages which tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Marijuana was found in a compartment on the roof of the car and meth was also being held by the passenger.

The driver and passenger were in possession of about 3,000 fentanyl pills, worth about $46,410, and nearly 4.5 pounds of heroin, worth about $36,360.