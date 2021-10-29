Skip to Content
Border Security
By
Published 2:48 PM

SLPD warns residents about large group of undocumented migrants

SLPD/USBP/KYMA.com

Police helping Border Patrol in roundup near Avenue F

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) says it's currently working with Border Patrol agents to round up a large group of undocumented immigrants.

SLPD says the group scattered when encountered in the area of Avenue F.

Police ask members of the community to call if they see any suspicious people in their neighborhood, or if anyone trespasses on their property.

KYMA.com will bring you more details on this developing story as they become available.

Border Security
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content