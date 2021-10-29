SLPD warns residents about large group of undocumented migrants

Police helping Border Patrol in roundup near Avenue F

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) says it's currently working with Border Patrol agents to round up a large group of undocumented immigrants.

SLPD says the group scattered when encountered in the area of Avenue F.

Police ask members of the community to call if they see any suspicious people in their neighborhood, or if anyone trespasses on their property.

