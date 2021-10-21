Skip to Content
today at 4:19 PM
El Centro Border Patrol bust yields major haul of meth

Nearly 75-pounds of methamphetamine seized during a bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint
Nearly 75-pounds of methamphetamine seized during a bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Agents say smuggler hid pounds of the drug in furniture

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol says agents discovered nearly 75-pounds of methamphetamine Thursday morning during a best at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Agents say a Chevy Silverado passed through the checkpoint just after 10 a.m. They say they sent the pickup to secondary inspection. They say that's when a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a potential problem with some furniture in the truck's bed.

Agents say further inspection revealed several cellophane-wrapped bundles hidden inside the furniture. They say the contents of those packages tested positive as meth.

The bundles weighed almost 75-pounds. They have an estimated street value of more than than $203,000.

Agents arrested the 58-year-old man driving the truck. They say he is a legal permanent resident. Border Patrol turned over the suspect, his truck, and the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

