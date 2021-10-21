El Centro Border Patrol bust yields major haul of meth

Agents say smuggler hid pounds of the drug in furniture

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol says agents discovered nearly 75-pounds of methamphetamine Thursday morning during a best at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Agents say a Chevy Silverado passed through the checkpoint just after 10 a.m. They say they sent the pickup to secondary inspection. They say that's when a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a potential problem with some furniture in the truck's bed.

Agents say further inspection revealed several cellophane-wrapped bundles hidden inside the furniture. They say the contents of those packages tested positive as meth.

The bundles weighed almost 75-pounds. They have an estimated street value of more than than $203,000.

Agents arrested the 58-year-old man driving the truck. They say he is a legal permanent resident. Border Patrol turned over the suspect, his truck, and the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).