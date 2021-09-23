Skip to Content
Border Security
Video captures coyotes transporting undocumented immigrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol's high-tech tools continue to stop undocumented immigrants and the smugglers transporting them.

Chief Agent Chris Clem released the video on social media Thursday morning. Chief Clem says it shows four Mexican nationals illegally crossing the border, then getting into a waiting SUV.

Clem says camera operators alerted agents to the incident and the location. Agents then moved in and arrested the driver and all four undocumented immigrants.

Yuma County
Lisa Sturgis

