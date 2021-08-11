Skip to Content
Border Security
6-year-old found by agents, “scared and crying,” crossing the border alone

Yuma Sector Border Patrol

Children led to the border and left to fend for themselves once they cross

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A six-year-old boy was led across the border, then sent into the United States by himself Monday morning. The Guatemalan child appeared to be afraid and in tears when Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents approached him, according to the agency's Facebook post.

An agent met with the boy near the Morelos Dam and took him to the Yuma station for a medical screening.

More than 4,700 unaccompanied minors have illegally crossed the Yuma Sector border since October 2020. Of those, 500 were under the age of 12.

