U.S. Border Agents begin using body cameras

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have started using body cameras after years of testing.

An initial group of agents has been equipped with the cameras, which will be deployed in phases. CBP's effort to use the technology started in 2014 after an Obama-era review of the agency's use-of-force incidents.

The rollout of cameras will start along the nation's southern and northern borders, followed by certain ports of entry.

CBP employs roughly 45,000 agents and officers and the agency expects to deploy about 6,000 cameras by the end of the year.

