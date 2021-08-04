Texas crash kills a number of migrants

Border Security

ENCINO, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash in Texas conjures up members of a similar tragedy in the Imperial Valley.

The Brooks County sheriff confirms several migrants died Wednesday in a crash about an hour north of the U.S./Mexico border. Sheriff Benny Martinez says at least 11 migrants lost their lives in the wreck.

The sheriff says the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking charge of the investigation.

The scene of the crash is eerily similar to the one seen near Holtville in early March. That's when a fully-loaded gravel truck crashed into an SUV packed with 25 undocumented immigrants. 13 died, including the SUV's driver.

