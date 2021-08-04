Skip to Content
Border Security
Texas crash kills a number of migrants

Courtesy: Telemundo 40

ENCINO, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash in Texas conjures up members of a similar tragedy in the Imperial Valley.

The Brooks County sheriff confirms several migrants died Wednesday in a crash about an hour north of the U.S./Mexico border. Sheriff Benny Martinez says at least 11 migrants lost their lives in the wreck.

The sheriff says the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking charge of the investigation.

The scene of the crash is eerily similar to the one seen near Holtville in early March. That's when a fully-loaded gravel truck crashed into an SUV packed with 25 undocumented immigrants. 13 died, including the SUV's driver.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

State & Regional News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

