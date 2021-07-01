3 rescued from the mountains

Border Security

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescue three individuals after they were in distress near Ocotillo.

U.S. Border Patrol says agents received a call on Wednesday night from the station regarding an undocumented immigrant who was in distress after illegally crossing into the U.S.

He told agents he was running out of water and was accompanied by two others. Agents quickly responded to the scene using the caller's GPS coordinates. They found all three individuals a half-hour later. They didn't need medical assistance.

Agents took all three Mexican nationals into custody and processed them accordingly. Since last October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 225 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or distressed.