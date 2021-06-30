Boy abandoned near migrant truck

Border Security

(NBC News) - Mexican authorities found a two-year-old boy abandoned near a migrant truck on Monday.

Authorities said the boy was found alone near an overcrowded truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions.

In one picture, the boy appeared to be holding his face in his hands.

Another image was apparently taken later showed him dressed and in the care of state authorities.

Most of the travelers fled before authorities arrived at the scene.

But those who stayed said the migrants had demanded the driver stop after several fainted from dehydration and lack of air.

Thousands of children from Central America have crossed illegally from Mexico into the united states without their parents this year, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.