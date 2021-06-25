Nearly $300,000 in meth seized at Border Patrol checkpoint

The Border Patrol K-9 that sniffed out 100+ pounds of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents made a major methamphetamine bust at the Salton City immigration checkpoint Thursday evening.

Agents say a woman in an SUV rolled through the checkpoint just before seven. They say she was waved into secondary inspection where a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem.

Agents say a search of the SUV's interior revealed two duffel bags filled with 100 packages of a white, crystal-like substance. Border Patrol says that substance tested positive at meth.

In total the packages contained more than 108 pounds of the drug. It has an estimated street value of nearly $300,000.

Border Patrol turned over the driver of the SUV, a legal permanent resident, her vehicle, and the narcotics to the Drug Enforcement Agency for prosecution.