Migrants at risk as temps rise in Yuma

Border Security

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say the triple-digit weather doesn't seem to stop migrants from illegally crossing the border.

Last Friday, agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians provided care to 10 migrants found near County 21st and Levee Road. They say six of them suffered from heat-related illness and needed immediate medical attention.

The ages of those needing medical care were four, 11, 22, 24, and 30. They say paramedics with the San Luis and Somerton Cocopah Fire Departments transported the migrants to the hospital for further care.