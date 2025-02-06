Tucson police officer honored after preventing potential tragedy at school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Tucson police officer was praised for his heroic actions in preventing a potential tragedy at a school.

School safety officer William Bonanno was honored Thursday for confronting and arresting an armed intruder at Legacy Charter School.

Bonanno’s actions are credited with saving the lives of 20 students and adults.

The officer had been assigned to the school as part of new safety funding aimed at increasing security at schools across Arizona.

Superintendent Horne called Bonanno’s efforts a lifesaving response and a reminder of the critical role school safety officers play in protecting students.

“Officer Bonanno prevented the nightmare I have often talked about. 20 students and additional adults would have lost their lives, and the student’s parents would have had their lives ruined by uncontrollable grief. I know about this because I have lost a child. Those who have been opposing police in the schools need to rethink this issue. Think of the unimaginable tragedy that would have occurred if that School Safety Officer had not been there, or if he had been hired a little later," said Horne.