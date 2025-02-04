Skip to Content
Bill to fine drivers who slow down traffic on Arizona interstates

Published 3:55 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - Drivers will be fined $500 for slowing traffic in the left lane on two-lane interstates in Arizona.

After an amendment by Representative Teresa Martinez, the bill will only apply to interstates with two lanes, also excluding I-17.

The law would apply to interstates I-8, I-10 and I-40.

In several states of the country, penalties are already applied to drivers who travel slowly on the left lane and obstruct the flow of traffic.

The proposal in Arizona would allow the installation of larger signs indicating that slower traffic should stay in the right lane, with the aim of facilitating traffic on the highways.

