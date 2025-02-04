Arizona man seeks clemency from Trump administration

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona man is continuing to seek clemency from the Trump administration in a wrongful conviction case.

According to the Arizona Justice Project (AJP), 49-year-old Joseph Fuentes is currently serving 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Last year, Fuentes submitted a presidential clemency application during the Biden administration, which AJP said then-President Biden "did not act on his clemency application before leaving office," adding that "Fuentes' application is now pending before President Trump."

Fuentes was 24-years-old when he was originally sentenced to eight years in prison, back in 2000, for a marijuana offense, AJP says.

But in 2001, AJP says a group of prisoners hatched a murder plot against another prisoner, Jesus Lopez-Rocha, who "had assaulted a teenage family member" of one of the prisoners. Lopez-Rocha was stabbed to death in May of 2001, according to AJP.

AJP says while Fuentes had a "strong alibi and no relatable evidence" tied to him, other prisoners named him as the "organizer of the murder."

As a result, one of the prisoners received a 15-year plea deal for testifying against Fuentes while another prisoner who admitted to their involvement was acquitted of all charges, AJP reports.