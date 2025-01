FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Parts of Arizona see snow after the driest start to winter on record.

The last few months brought record heat and a lack of precipitation to the area.

Now, a winter storm could bring as much as eight-inches of snow to some parts of Northern Arizona.

Officials say with the lack of snow, there has been an increase in fire danger.

They say the snow will help keep fire season at bay.