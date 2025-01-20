Three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning, boating community reacts

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - People who dock their boats in the marina are shocked to hear three people were likely killed by carbon monoxide, and said it's a loss the tight-knit boating community is certainly feeling.

"Shock. You know, I can't believe that three people died here on our boat or on our waters," said Julie Victoria, who works on Saguaro Lake.

Tragedy struck the Saguaro Lake Marina this holiday weekend.

"It's just sad, you know, when something like that happens," said Jack Wolf, who docks at Saguaro Lake.

Two women and a man were found dead inside a houseboat docked on the pier after someone called 911, reporting they hadn't heard or seen from the group in some time.

"It's just hard for deputies to deal with a scene like this," said Sgt. Calbert Gillett, Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO says carbon monoxide likely killed the people inside.

"I know the presence of carbon monoxide was present when we got on scene, to the extent of what it was in the air, I can't confirm how much it is right now," Sgt. Gillett shared.

People who dock their boats at Saguaro Lake are saddened by the loss, but also confused.

"I can't figure out why anybody out there would have their generator running while they're in their boat, because we get shore power," Wolf expressed.

Wolf said connecting to shore power allows boaters to keep their cabins warm in the winter without worrying about running a generator.

"In the boating community, you know not to be sitting inside of a closed boat with a generator going, it just, even with then engine going you shouldn't be sitting in there you know because there's carbon monoxide going," Wolf said.

It's unclear if the boat had working carbon monoxide detectors.

"No one was saying anything about hearing an alarm because they're loud. They're loud. Beep, beep, beep. So, if somebody heard that, they'd hear it outside of that boat," Wolf remarked.

Officials said this is an unfortunate reminder for boaters to ensure all of their equipment is working correctly.

"It's just sad like something like that happens because they could have been saved. They shouldn't have turned on their generators and been inside of their boats," Wolf spoke.

Officials have not yet identified the three people who died.