Arizona Senators announce over $84M to expand Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced over $84 million will be going towards improving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The funding will be invested in a 2,100 taxiway bridge to expand the airport's capacity.

“Phoenix Sky Harbor is a critical gateway, connecting Arizona to the world,” said Senator Kelly. “This funding will expand the airport’s capacity, reduce delays, and ensure safe and efficient operations for travelers and businesses, all while supporting good-paying jobs and strengthening our economy.”

Senator Gallego thanks the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he helped pass.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $25 billion to invest into aviation infrastructure, including airports and terminals.