Skip to Content
Arizona News

Popcorn at Harkins Theatres to be half-off for National Popcorn Day

MGN
By ,
New
today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:42 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harkins Theatres is offering guests a deal to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

In a press release, guests can purchase popcorn in all Harkins Theatres at 50% off, "including all sizes of Harkins award-winning popcorn and freshly popped take-home Big Party Popcorn®."

Harkins says their awards members will get double points on all "in-theatre popcorn" as an added bonus.

For a list of showtimes, purchasing tickets and more, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content