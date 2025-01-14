Popcorn at Harkins Theatres to be half-off for National Popcorn Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harkins Theatres is offering guests a deal to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

In a press release, guests can purchase popcorn in all Harkins Theatres at 50% off, "including all sizes of Harkins award-winning popcorn and freshly popped take-home Big Party Popcorn®."

Harkins says their awards members will get double points on all "in-theatre popcorn" as an added bonus.

For a list of showtimes, purchasing tickets and more, click here.