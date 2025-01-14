536 defendents charged with federal crimes since 2021

(KYMA, KECY) - Federal officials in Arizona announced that 536 defendents have been charged with federal crimes since 2021 through a multi-agency drug task force.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) program targets high-level drug traffickers, money launderers and criminal networks.

In Arizona, federal, state and local agencies worked together to file 174 indictments over the past four years.

Officials say the task force relies on intelligence and collaboration to dismantle major criminal operations.

To learn more about the cases, click here.