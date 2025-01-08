Skip to Content
AZGFD issues Avian Flu warning to hunters and falconers

today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:11 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is urging hunters and falconers to take precautions as Avian Influenza spreads among wild and domestic birds in the state.

The highly pathogenic virus, often carried by dabbling ducks, can fatally affect species like Canada Geese, eagles and raptors.

Hunters are advised to only harvest healthy birds, handle game with gloves and cook meat to 165 degrees.

Falconers are also encouraged to avoid hunting waterfowl this season and consider an alternative game.

AZGFD is asking the public to report clusters of bird deaths or sick wildlife to their 24-hour hotline at (623) 236-7201.

