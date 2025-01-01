Flagstaff residents gather to watch the pinecone drop to ring in the new year

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Every year, thousands of people gather in Downtown Flagstaff to see a pinecone drop.

It's not only a Flagstaff tradition, but it's also one of the top 10 ball drops in the United States.

The historic Weatherford Hotel has been dropping a pinecone on New Year's Eve since 1999.

One pinecone is six-foot tall and weighs 70 pounds.

Ryan Randazzo with Discover Flagstaff says the event also receives attention from across the country.

"To have national recognition from USA Today as one of the top 10 drops is very special for the city...really shows that people from around the state and around the country have taken note of this event," Randazzo shared.

The pinecone drops at noon, 10:00 pm and midnight, signifying the new year in different time zones.

Randazzo says between the three drops, 10 to 15,000 people will pack into downtown. It's a big help for local businesses.

"Visiting our more than 200 restaurants and bars, and our craft breweries...Winter can be a little slow up in Flagstaff, though it's nice to get some of that attention in the slower winter months as well," Randazzo expressed.

Dylan Brown and his son Robbie, from Flagstaff, say it's become a tradition for their family. They were at noon drop.

"Just excited to come out and celebrate the new year...See the excitement during the day before we go to bed early," Brown said.

Michael Barnett and his family traveled from Tucson to celebrate.

"The community is very welcoming. We have friends in the area...We gather here. Friendship, community and the nice weather," Barnett said.

As the noon pinecone dropped families hugged, couples kissed and people celebrated heading into 2025.