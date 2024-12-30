Chabad of Arizona hosts Car Menoah Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Chabad of Arizona is hosting a Car Menorah Parade in Phoenix Monday evening.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the parade route will travel "via the main thoroughfares of Phoenix with a police escort," which includes Central Avenue, 7th Street and Glendale Avenue, to celebrate the 2024 Chanukah season.

The press release says the parade is "part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973" to highlight and encourage the central theme of the holiday: "Publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle."

The press release says the parade will depart from Wesley Bolin Memorial Park and travel to the Chabad of Arizona Jewish Center, which will culminate in a "Gelt Drop."

