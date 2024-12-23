One person dead, two people rescued after falling through the ice on an Arizona lake

PAYSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead after falling through the ice on an Arizona lake.

Firefighters were dispatched to Woods Canyon Lake on Sunday after three people reportedly fell through ice.

The Forest Lakes Fire District said two of the individuals were able to get out of the water, but a 26-year-old man from Phoenix was unaccounted for.

Helicopter searches conducted on sunday did not result in finding the missing man.

A dive team was also not successful in finding the man and the search was called off Sunday due to darkness.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the deceased man's body was eventually recovered Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says lake visitors should avoid the area's frozen waterways.