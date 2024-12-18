Arizona woman finds a VHS tape inside a VCR she recently bought

MESA, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona woman is looking for the community's help after buying a VCR from a Mesa Goodwill and finding a VHS tape inside.

"He was so precious. He comes down with a toy and he's, you know, talking about Santa bringing him presents," said Destinee Johnson, the woman who bought the VCR.

The joys of Christmas morning all captured on camera. This is the story of little Christopher in 1989.

"It starts off, they're playing in the snow, basically like a snowy scene and then it cuts to the little boy playing in the snow and from there it cuts again to Christmas morning and you know he opens his presents under the tree and it kind of goes throughout like the whole day of Christmas. They go and visit family, open presents with family." Destinee Johnson

It's a story Johnson has watched dozens of times, but she has never met Christopher or his family.

"We bought this TV like about a month ago and we wanted to get a VCR to go with it for the nostaglia of it and I was at Goodwill and I finally found one after weeks of searching," Johnson shared.

Little did Johnson know that in the VCR was a 14-minute long VHS tape sharing Christmas memories of Christopher and his family.

"I decided to bring it home and see what was on it and when I got home and set everything up, I put it in and I was like oh my God what did I find," Johnson explained.

The story shares the excitement of Christopher checking out his new presents like a Ghostbuster proton blaster and airplane toys. It also shares the journey of Christopher meeting his newborn baby brother, Taylor, for the first time.

"I realize that mom is very pregnant and theyre asking if he's excited to meet his little brother...And then it cuts again and mom has had the baby, just like, not even a full month after Christmas and its him meeting the baby," Johnson spoke.

Through a cassette tape, Johnson has learned so much about the little boy, and now, she's on a mission to find a Christmas miracle and get this tape back to Christopher and his family.

"I'd just like to get it back to them if they see it and they want it," Johnson remarked.