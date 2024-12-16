A grandmother in Arizona arrested for allegedly killing her granddaughter

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A grandmother in Arizona was taken into custody in connection to the death of her granddaughter on Sunday.

The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) said the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. and police are calling it a domestic violence shooting.

Police arrived to the residence and one woman came out of the house with her hands in the air.

Police then entered the home and found another woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman later died.

Officers searched the home and found a woman in her 70s with a gun near her who appeared to be the shooter.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.

An investigation is underway.