CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Former Arizona Coyotes player assaulted

WARNING: The images in the video are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New footage has emerged of former NHL player Paul Bissonnette being assaulted by a group of men last month in Arizona.

Scottsdale police released new video of former Coyotes player and NHL commentator Paul Bissonnette get assaulted in the parking lot of Houston's Restaurant in Scottsdale.

This all started when these six men were drinking at the bar area inside Houston's.

Video from inside the restaurant shows one of those men, Danny Bradley, get in the face of a staff member. Bissonnette approaches and punches start flying. He quickly retreats as patrons inside the restaurant run out the front door with their children in their arms.

The fight follows them and spills into the parking lot of the restaurant.

For several minutes, different camera angles from nearby businesses show the group of six to seven men chase Bissonnette down.

At this point, he is without a shirt as they follow him into the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy.

Now, a camera at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and McDonald shows several of those men punch and kick Bissonnette as he attempts to get away.

Eventually he does, and Scottsdale police arrive on scene moments later.

They questioned each of these six men, eventually arresting each of them on assault charges.